Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Notches triple-double
Loyd recorded 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block over 40 minutes Saturday against Windy City.
Loyd did it all in an impressive 102-98 victory for Raptors 905, shooting with efficiency while also doing work on the boards and serving as a facilitator. The 6-4 guard's consistent production is unsurprising at this point, averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals through 25 contests in the G League this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...