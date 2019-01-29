Loyd recorded 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block over 40 minutes Saturday against Windy City.

Loyd did it all in an impressive 102-98 victory for Raptors 905, shooting with efficiency while also doing work on the boards and serving as a facilitator. The 6-4 guard's consistent production is unsurprising at this point, averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals through 25 contests in the G League this season.