Bernard had 18 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Westchester.

Bernard led Capital City in scoring as part of six players that finished with 10 or more points in this win. He had a strong season in his first year as a pro with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game i 32 appearances with Capital City.