Bernard played the final 50 seconds of Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Jazz, missing his lone three-point attempt and recording no other statistics.

The two-way player was back with the Wizards one day after he erupted for 29 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 110-106 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants. He's averaging 19.9 points while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep across 20 appearances in the G League this season.