Bernard logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-104 loss to the Celtics.

Bernard posted several career-best marks in his first extended look for the Wizards and gave the coaching staff something to think about. There are a lot of injuries in Washington right now, and given the Wizards' spot in the standings, there could be a youth movement in the final stretch. Bernard is worth keeping a close eye on going forward.