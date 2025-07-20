Warriors' Jules Bernard: Provides spark off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Saturday's 82-71 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.
Bernard finished as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind Chris Manon in Saturday's win. The UCLA product last saw NBA action in the 2023-24 season, appearing in 19 regular-season games for the Wizards and averaging 3.9 points in 7.8 minutes per contest.
