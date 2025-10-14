Bernard recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Monday's 134-74 win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Bernard saw a sizable uptick in playing time after logging five minutes during Thursday's exhibition against the Knicks, but this was largely due to the fact that Minnesota rested the entire starting five and some key bench players. He's competing for a spot on the regular-season roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, though it would appear he's destined to spend the majority of his time in the G League this season.