The Timberwolves waived Bernard on Saturday.

Bernard's tenure with the parent club ends just days after he agreed to a two-way contract Wednesday. The 26-year-old guard has been a standout performer for the G League's Iowa Wolves this season, averaging 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Despite his prolific scoring and recent triple-double performance in the G League, the Timberwolves have decided to move in a different direction. Bernard will now look to catch on with another organization or potentially return to the G League.