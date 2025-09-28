Bernard signed a training camp contract with the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Bernard will compete for a spot on the Timberwolves' regular-season roster in training camp. The 25-year-old swingman spent the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's Cleveland Charge, where he averaged 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 31.8 minutes per game in 29 outings.