Jules Bernard: Waived by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves waived Bernard on Saturday, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Bernard was previously on an Exhibit 10 contract with Minnesota, and he's now set to join the Iowa Wolves in the G League for the 2025-26 season.
