Champagnie secured 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes of Thursday's 98-97 win over the G League Kings.

Although Champagnie led the Skyforce reserves in points and rebounds, he was merely average in comparison to his normal performances. In 23 regular season appearances, Champagnie averaged 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 31.3 minutes.