Champagnie registered 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 loss to the Rockets.

Despite moving back to the bench, Champagnie turned in another strong performance. Along with a number of his teammates, Champagnie has put himself on the fantasy radar over the past week. In that time, he has been able to put up top-100 numbers, averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks.