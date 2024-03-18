Champagnie recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist over 36 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 loss to Boston.

Champagnie got his first career start with the Wizards shorthanded, leading all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds to go along with a team-leading pair of steals and ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a near double-double outing. Champagnie set season high marks in scoring, rebounds and steals while posting his second game with at least 10 points and seven rebounds this season, both of which have taken place in the last two outings.