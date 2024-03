Champagnie signed a two-way contract with Washington on Sunday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Coming off a 10-day contract, Champagnie will be converted to a two-way deal after compiling 11 points, one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes in three appearances for the Wizards. The 6-foot-6 wing hybrid joins a relatively crowded rotation of swingmen off the bench, featuring Jordan Poole, Landry Shamet, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis.