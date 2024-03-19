Champagnie will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Champagnie will give way to second-year guard Johnny Davis in the starting lineup Tuesday. Washington enters the contest with only nine available players, so Champagnie maintaining a 25-30 minute role is plausible.
