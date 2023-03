Champagnie posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of Friday's 119-105 win over the Hustle.

Champagnie's lengthy stint in the first unit came to an end Friday, as he joined the reserves with the Skyforce at full health. Although his 23 minutes were his fewest since Feb. 10, Champagnie was still a strong interior presence, swatting two shots and grabbing seven boards.