Champagnie secured 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes of Sunday's 110-105 loss to the Vipers.

Champagnie leapfrogged the struggling DJ Stewart in the rotation Sunday, seeing 34 minutes off the bench and playing 11 fourth-quarter minutes. He nearly posted a double-double in the loss but came up just one rebound shy of the feat.