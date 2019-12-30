Kadeem Jack: Out with concussion
Jack missed Sunday's game against the Skyforce due to a concussion.
It's unclear when Jack will make his return, but his next opportunity will be Tuesday night against the Skyforce. In the meantime, Vincent Edwards will see more minutes until Jack is cleared to play.
