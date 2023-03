Jack posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, a steal and a block in 16 minutes of Saturday's 144-119 win over the G League Kings.

Jack saw double-digit minutes for the first time since Feb. 23 and was incredibly effective in his 16 minutes of play. He tallied 10 points on 75 percent shooting while also making an impact on the defensive end. He finished with a positive 25 plus-minus, which was the second best for Sioux Falls.