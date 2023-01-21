Jack logged six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 16 minutes of Thursday's 125-121 loss to Lakeland.

Jack has had his workload fluctuate massively in the regular season despite Orlando Robinson being up with their NBA affiliate Heat. He logged the least amount of playing time by any Skyforce player to touch the floor despite being a part of the first unit. With the addition of Justin Champagnie and the threat of Robinson returning to Sioux Falls, Jack might end up squeezed out of the rotation.