Jack recorded 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 25 minutes of Friday's 129-110 win over Santa Cruz.

Jack put together one of his best performances of the year, logging a double-double on 72.7 percent shooting while blocking three shots. The G League first-round draft pick has been rounding into form as of late, having averaged 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 23.0 minutes in the regular season.