Kadeem Jack: Returns from concussion Friday
Jack (concussion) returned to action Friday, posting 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in a 149-117 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Jack had not played since Dec. 20 due to a concussion, and he returned in style, dropping his second double-double of the year. The center is averaging 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16 G League games this season. It remains to be seen how his return will affect the rest of the Blue's bench rotation, though the team is short on frontcourt depth, so Jack's return is a welcomed one.
