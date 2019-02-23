Evans is averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 12 games since being acquired by Delaware.

It's a far cry from playing in the NBA, but at least Evans has fallen into a healthy role with his new club after the Pistons opted not to keep the guard on a two-way contract. Evans hasn't been receiving the same type of workload that he did with Grand Rapids, but there's a possibility he could find his way into the starting lineup down the road.