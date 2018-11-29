Keenan Evans: Solid outing despite loss
Evans scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), secured four rebounds and registered four assists in the loss Wednesday to Lakeland.
Evans was one of three starters to play in 30-plus minutes as Grand Rapids opted to give extended playing time to their bench. The two-way player has participated in nine games this season with the Drive, averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.1 minutes.
