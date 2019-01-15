Keenan Evans: Let go by Pistons
Evans was waived by the Pistons on Tuesday, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With the Pistons and Isaiah Whitehead agreeing to a two-way contract Tuesday, the team had to remove either Evans or Zach Lofton from their two-way deals in order to open up a roster spot. Evans could still play exclusively for the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League if no other NBA options open up for the rookie.
