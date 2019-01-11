Keenan Evans: Out Thursday
Evans (knee) did not play in Thursday's game against Northern Arizona.
Evans has played in 20 contests with the Drive this season, splitting time with the G League roster and the Pistons. The guard, who is averaging 32.1 minutes with the Drive, evidently injured his knee which could wind up keeping him out for multiple contests.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.