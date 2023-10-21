The Nets waived Chandler on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Chandler and Patrick Gardner were waived by Brooklyn on Saturday. Both players will likely end up with the Nets' G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
