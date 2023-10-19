Chandler signed a contract with the Nets on Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the NY Post reports.

Chandler was waived by the Grizzlies in April after appearing in 36 games as a rookie and will join the Nets on what's likely an Exhibit 10 deal. Considering he'll likely be waived once again prior to the regular season, the Nets will retain his G League rights, and Chandler could spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Long Island Nets.