Chandler (illness) was left off the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Warriors.
Chandler will return to the lineup after missing the previous game with a non-COVID illness. However, the rookie guard is unlikely to receive enough minutes to garner fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Late addition to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Recalled to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Back to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Recalled to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Assigned to League•