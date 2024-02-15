Duarte scored three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and grabbed a rebound over eight minutes of court time in Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Nuggets.

Duarte didn't play in Tuesday's 130-125 loss to Phoenix after being cleared to return from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain, but the swingman cracked the rotation Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Though he was able to knock down a three-pointer on his limited time on the court, Duarte isn't a lock to be a fixture on head coach Mike Brown's second unit when the Kings return to action coming out of the All-Star break.