Duarte ended with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Duarte came into Wednesday averaging just 3.6 points in February, and he had logged more DNPs (six) than games played (five). However, the third-year pro got some extra run in the blowout loss and finished as Sacramento's second leading-scorer with a season-high 18 points. It remains to be seen if the performance will lead to more playing time for Duarte moving forward, but it was at least a positive performance in what has been an overall disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old.