Duarte was diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain following an MRI on Thursday and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-14 days, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Given the timeline provided by the Kings, Duarte will most likely be held out through the All-Star break. The third-year wing has started 11 games for Sacramento this season but has been largely outside of head coach Mike Brown's rotation for the past month.