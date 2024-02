Duarte (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Just last Thursday, the Kings relayed that Duarte wouldn't be evaluated for another 1-to-2 weeks due to a moderate right ankle sprain suffered one day earlier, but he evidently made quicker progress in his recovery than expected. Even if Duarte is ultimately cleared ahead of Tuesday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff, he's unlikely to be featured in head coach Mike Brown's rotation.