Kings' Corey Brewer: Questionable Friday

Brewer is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a sore right groin, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brewer took a hard fall during Thursday's game and is dealing with some pain. If he ends up sidelined Friday, Bogdan Bogdanovic could see some more time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...