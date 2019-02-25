Kings' Corey Brewer: Available vs. Timberwolves
Brewer (eye) is available to play Monday against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Brewer has been cleared to play despite entering the day with a doubtful tag. The veteran has appeared in just one game for the Kings over the last two weeks, notching 11 points in 13 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.