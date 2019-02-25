Kings' Corey Brewer: Available vs. Timberwolves

Brewer (eye) is available to play Monday against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Brewer has been cleared to play despite entering the day with a doubtful tag. The veteran has appeared in just one game for the Kings over the last two weeks, notching 11 points in 13 minutes off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories