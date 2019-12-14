Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Explodes for 44 points Friday
Jeffries poured in 44 points (15-27 FG, 6-14 3PT, 5-6 FT) and added nine rebounds and two blocks in a victory over Sioux Falls on Friday.
Jeffries scored at will in the victory, registering season highs with 44 points and six treys. The undrafted rookie provided a resounding bounce-back performance after missing all nine of his three-point attempts and tallying only 10 points in his previous game.
