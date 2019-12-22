Jeffries scored five points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in Saturday's win over Canton.

Jeffries sat out the previous two games with an undisclosed issue, and the rust showed upon his return to the court. The undrafted rookie had been on a roll prior to the injury, averaging 25.8 points in the previous four contests, so there's a good chance that Saturday's poor outing was merely a one-game blip.