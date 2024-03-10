Mitchell (chest) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Mitchell will shake off a questionable tag and suit up despite chest soreness. The backup guard has appeared in 21 straight games (one start) and is averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes during that stretch.
