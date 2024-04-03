Mitchell ended Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Clippers with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

The Kings have opted for Keon Ellis in the first unit amid Kevin Huerter's (shoulder) absence, but the loss of Malik Monk (knee) is a clear indication that Mitchell's role will increase. There's some potential further down the depth chart, but the third=year pro is battle-tested and perfect as a spark plug for the team as they make a final playoff push.