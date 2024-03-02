Mitchell finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-120 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

De'Aaron Fox (knee) missed a second straight game Friday, but rather than getting a second straight start in his place, Mitchell moved back to the second unit and gave way to Keon Ellis. The move seemed to agree with Mitchell, who tied his season scoring high and scored in double digits for only the second time in the last 16 games. The third-year guard's lack of consistency makes him tough to roster even in deep fantasy leagues.