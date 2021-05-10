Wright tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 win over the Thunder.

Wright has been on a roll over his last six games, averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers while shooting 52 percent from the field. The 29-year-old's role and usage will inevitably shrink once De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is ready to rejoin the lineup, but until then, Wright should continue to feast as the Kings' starting point guard.