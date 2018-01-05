Kings' George Hill: Away from team Friday

Hill was not with the Kings at practice Friday for personal reasons, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Hill was with his pregnant wife, who is expected to give birth within the next few days. As a result, it's possible Hill could remain away from the team over the weekend, meaning he could be held out of Saturday's game against the Nuggets. The Kings have not officially commented on his status, however, so consider Hill questionable until further notice.