Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.
Whiteside hasn't been involved in the rotation of late, but he'll be available if needed after a short stint in the league's health protocols. Whiteside last appeared in a game on April 21.
