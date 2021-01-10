Whiteside tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

Whiteside was held out of each of Sacramento's previous two contests, and the fact that he logged a season-high 24 minutes Saturday was largely due to the absence of Richaun Holmes (ankle). Whiteside has proven in past seasons that he can be a strong fantasy contributor when he's on the court, but his first season with Sacramento has been a disappointment as he is averaging only 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 13.4 minutes per contest. His best chance to make an impact moving forward could be dependent on the status of Holmes' hurt ankle.