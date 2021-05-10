Whiteside has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to the league's health and safety protocols, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Whiteside has been a DNP-CD for the last eight games, so his absence shouldn't impact the Kings' rotation. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against Oklahoma City.
