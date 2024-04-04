Huerter (shoulder) underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair his torn left labrum and will be out for the remainder of the season, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Huerter went through the surgery without any issues and will be embark on a lengthy rehab process, though he's expected to be fully cleared for training camp in the fall. He'll look to move past a disappointing 2023-24 season in which he averaged a career-low 24.4 minutes per game and shot a career-worst 36.1 percent from three-point range in 64 games (59 starts). In 2024-25, Huerter will be entering his final year of a four-year, $65 million contract, and he could see his playing time increase out of necessity next season if the Kings don't retain pending free agent sixth man Malik Monk.