Huerter (shoulder) won't return during the 2023-24 season, even if the Kings make the playoffs, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Huerter suffered a dislocated shoulder and labral tear last week, and the issue will force him to miss the remainder of the year. The 25-year-old's production declined in most areas during his second season with the Kings, as he averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.4 minutes per game over 64 appearances. He'll now shift his focus toward preparing for the 2024-25 season.