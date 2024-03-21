The Kings announced Thursday that Huerter, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington, has been diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder and labral tear and doesn't have a timetable to return, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter sustained the shoulder injury during Monday's win over the Grizzlies, and the team is still evaluating treatment options. While it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will require surgery or if he's able to treat the injury through rest and rehab, he'll likely be in store for a multi-week absence and could be at risk of missing the rest of the regular season.