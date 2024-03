Huerter (shoulder) will be inactive Wednesday against Toronto.

A formal diagnosis on Huerter's shoulder has yet to come, potentially indicating that Sacramento is sending him for additional testing. The Kings will commence a back-to-back Wednesday without the 25-year-old, and Huerter's status is likely in doubt for Thursday's game against Washington as well. Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte profile as match-up dependent fill-ins for Sacramento's rotation.