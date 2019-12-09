Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores season-high 30 points

Bjelica had 30 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3PT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 win at Dallas.

Bjelica came out of nowhere with an impressive scoring performance, but he has scored in double digits just four times in his last nine games. He has performed above the pre-season expectations thus far since he was never expected to see this much playing time, although this run of extended minutes could end soon since Marvin Bagley could return from his injury-related absence as soon as Wednesday next week.