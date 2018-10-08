Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Will make preseason debut Monday

Bjelica (knee) will make his preseason debut Monday against Maccabi, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Bjelica has missed the entirety of the preseason slate thus far due to a sore left knee, but after testing it out during Monday's morning shootaround, feels healthy enough to get back on the floor. Considering it's his first game back and it's still a meaningless preseason game, it wouldn't be surprising if Bjelica only saw limited minutes. That said, he should be a full go by the start of the regular season and will provide relief off the bench at both forward spots.

